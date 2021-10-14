Eastern Ontario Health Unit sees second-highest number of new COVID cases in Ontario, 23 cases in Ottawa

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit is seeing the second-highest number of new COVID-19 cases in health units across Ontario.

Public Health Ontario reported 55 new cases of COVID-19 in Eastern Ontario, second only to the 69 new cases in Toronto.

In Ottawa, Ottawa Public Health is reporting 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and no new deaths linked to the virus.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 30,382 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 601 deaths.

In Ottawa, the 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday follows 24 cases on Wednesday and 19 cases on Tuesday.

Across Ontario, there are 417 new cases of COVID-19. There are 69 new cases in Toronto, 43 in Peel Region and 18 in York Region.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 417 new cases of COVID-19, 271 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

A total of 146 cases involve fully vaccinated residents.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 158 people are in ICU with COVID-19 related illnesses, 145 people are not fully vaccinated.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Oct. 6 to Oct. 12): 23.3 (down from 23.4)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Oct. 6 to Oct. 12): 1.8 per cent (up from 1.7 per cent Oct. 1-7)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.79

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 824,289 (+789)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 781,027 (+1,139)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 85 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,372,642

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 276 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, down from 283 active cases on Wednesday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 30 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 29,505.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are eight people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Thursday, up from seven on Wednesday.

There are five people in the ICU.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 1

30-39: 0

40-49: 2 (2 in ICU)

50-59: 0

60-69: 3 (1 in ICU)

70-79: 2 (2 in ICU)

80-89: 0

90+: 0

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Six new cases (2,768 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Four new cases (4,019 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Four new cases (6,832 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Three new cases (4,669 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Three new cases (3,993 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Two new cases (3,499 total cases)

60-69-years-old: One new cases (2,060 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,134 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (873 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (532 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,849

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 726

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 11,009

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 107

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 2,362 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Oct. 12.

A total of 2,547 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 20 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 55 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Five new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Five new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Three new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new case

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Workplace – Restaurant: One outbreak

Workplace – Services: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks: (five elementary schools, one secondary school and one child care centres)

Grandir Ensemble – Ecole Marius Barbeau (child care) (Sept. 25)

Pleasant Park Public School (Oct. 4)

École élémentaire publique Mauril-Belanger (Oct. 4)

École élémentaire catholique Franco-Cite (Oct. 6)

Dr. F. J. McDonald Catholic elementary school (Oct. 6)

Chapman Mills elementary school (Oct. 12) NEW

Fielding Drive Public School (Oct. 13) NEW

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: