Eastern Ontario hospital resumes full emergency services

An Eastern Ontario hospital has resumed 24-hour emergency services after operating on reduced hours for several weeks due to staffing shortages.

The Glengarry Memorial Hospital in Alexandria, Ont. is resuming full emergency department services seven days a week starting Monday, the hospital said in a news release.

“The temporary partial closure and gradual resumption planning of the Emergency Department has allowed staffing to stabilize to a level that the organization can safely resume normal operations,” the news release said.

The hospital closed its emergency room overnights from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. starting July 15, with the intention of having full 24-hour service return two weeks later.

The ER reopened for overnights during the week in early August, but remained closed overnight on weekends.

“The resumption of 24-hour emergency services 7 days per week is made entirely possible by the hard work and dedication of the staff and physicians at HGMH,” the news release said. “Changes to schedules, nurses continuing to work additional shifts, onboarding 9 new and returning nurses, and partnering with nurse staffing agencies have all been contributors to the safe resumption plan.”

Although 24-hour emergency services have resumed, hospital officials say staffing remains delicate, and ad hoc closures may be needed in the future so the hospital can operate safely.

The ER in Alexandria is just one of many forced to cut its hours or temporarily close because of staffing shortages linked to burnout, fatigue and COVID-19 related absences.