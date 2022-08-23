Eastern Ontario man, 54, charged in historical sex assault case

A 54-year-old eastern Ontario man is facing nine charges in a historical sexual assault case, police said Tuesday.

James Truesdell of Lansdowne, Ont. has been charged with three counts each of sexual assault, sexual interference, and invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age, OPP said in a news release.

He is due to appear in court later this week.

Lansdowne is about 45 kilometres east of downtown Kingston, Ont.