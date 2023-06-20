Eastern Ontario man accused of setting house fire to kill occupants
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
Ontario Provincial Police say a North Stormont man is facing charges of arson and attempted murder in connection with a house fire last week.
Emergency crews responded to the fire in North Stormont Township just after 9 p.m. June 13. Everyone inside the home escaped with minor injuries.
OPP now say their investigation has led them to believe the fire was intentionally set.
A 25-year-old North Stormont man is now facing two counts of attempted murder, one count of arson with disregard for human life, and one count of assault.
Police are withholding the name of the accused to protect the identities of the victims, a news release said.
The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court at an unspecified date.
