Eastern Ontario man facing sex assault, child porn charges

An Eastern Ontario man is facing 19 charges including making child pornography and sexual assault.

Police started an investigation earlier this month into allegations of sexual assault, assault and mischief, OPP said in a news release.

On June 12, officers executed a search warrant at a home in Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry, during which they seized items.

A man was arrested last Friday and charged with 19 offences, including nine sexual assault charges.

The man is also facing two counts each of making child pornography, uttering threats and mischief. He is also charged with assault and three counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Police say they aren’t releasing the man’s name to protect the identities of the victims.

The accused was held for a bail hearing in Cornwall.