Eastern Ontario man facing sexual assault charges

A 25-year-old eastern Ontario man is facing charges following an investigation into allegations of a historical sexual assault in Hastings Highlands.

Ontario Provincial Police say the allegations were recently reported to officers and an investigation was launched. On Thursday, the OPP announced investigators charged a man with sexual offences involving a young person.

Dillon Keller of Carlow-Mayo is facing charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Bancroft OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Hastings Highlands is 200 km west of Ottawa.