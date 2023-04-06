Eastern Ontario man killed by falling branch in ice storm

A South Stormont Township man died during Wednesday's freezing rainstorm that moved through eastern Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a report of an unconscious man at a home northeast of St. Andrews.

Police say the investigation determined the man was out on his property checking the fallen power lines when he was struck by a falling branch.

The 59-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not been released.

Eastern Ontario received a mix of rain, freezing rain and ice pellets as a storm moved through the region on Wednesday. The storm damaged hundreds of trees and knocked out power to thousands of homes and businesses.