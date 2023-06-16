Eastern Ontario OPP officer sentenced to 6 years in prison for sexual assault

A former Ontario Provincial Police officer will spend six years in prison for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman in 2017.

Shortly after Jason Redmond was sentenced at the Brockville Courthouse on Friday, the Ontario Provincial Police announced he was fired from the force, effective June 15.

Redmond was found guilty of sexual assault in February. The 43-year-old Redmond, wearing a dark suit and a medical mask, did not speak during the sentencing hearing Friday morning before being taken into custody.

During sentencing, Justice Janet O'Brien said Redmond appeared to think the assault was funny and he showed no remorse.

Redmond was an Ontario Provincial Police constable with the Leeds County detachment.

The Crown had argued the OPP constable deserved an "exemplary sentence" of up to seven years given "all the aggravating features at play."

Redmond's lawyer suggested a sentence of two to three years in a federal penitentiary.

Just before 12 p.m. on Friday, OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique announced Redmond's employment with the Ontario Provincial Police has been terminated, effective June 15.

"The corrupt, disgraceful and criminal behaviour of this individual is inconsistent with the exemplary conduct of OPP members and our values of serving Ontarians with pride, professionalism and honour," Carrique said in a statement.

"This behaviour also undermines the selfless and heroic acts our officers perform every day while serving and protecting our communities."

Redmond was dismissed after abandoning the Ontario Civilian Police Commission appeal process following a Police Services Act ruling terminating his employment, according to the OPP.

Former OPP Commissioner Chris Lewis says the dismissal of Redmond is "long overdue."

"The OPP Commissioner….his hands were tied in terms of his ability to fire this officer until he was actually sentenced to jail or gave up on his appeal, and apparently both happened," Lewis, CTV's Public Safety Analyst, told CTV News Ottawa.

Lewis adds, "He's gone; good riddance."

"He shouldn’t have been a police officer, what he did was horrendous, unspeakable and no police department wants an officer like that amongst their good honest hard-working people."

Redmond was also convicted earlier this month of nine other offences in connection with a separate court matter. A judge found him guilty of five counts of assault, three counts of assault causing bodily harm and one count of assault with a weapon.

The victim's identity is covered by a publication ban.

The OPP says Redmond was charged in November 2015, and was subsequently convicted in October 2018 for trafficking a controlled substance and uttering a forged document.

Redmond had been on paid leave from the OPP since 2015.