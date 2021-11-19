Eastern Ontario pharmacies to offer COVID-19 testing to symptomatic customers

Hundreds of pharmacies across Ontario will now be able to offer COVID-19 testing to people showing symptoms of the virus.

Until this point, pharmacies could only test people who were asymptomatic. The Ontario Pharmacists Association says the change will allow easier access to testing for residents and is an important tool in combatting the pandemic.

"So we have up to 1,300 that have expressed interest, and those pharmacies will be on-boarded over the next couple of weeks," says the association's CEO Justin Bates.

One of those pharmacies getting on board with the change, and the only pharmacy participating thus far in Carleton Place, is Seaway Valley Pharmacy. Owner and pharmacist Ebram Ghobrial says pharmacies are the easiest point of care for many in their communities.

"With the winter coming I would say some people will have some symptoms and they are not sure if it is the flu or COVID," says Ghobrial. "So in order for them to be sure, they would like to perform such a test."

Following the announcement, there were questions about the safety of others in the pharmacies when symptomatic patients enter the building for COVID-19 testing. To combat this, Bates says all symptomatic tests must be done by appointment booked ahead of time.

"So no co-mingling going in, shopping in other aisles, which will reduce or mitigate the risk of other patrons who are shopping from getting the virus," Bates tells CTV News.

Another option available to pharmacists is performing the tests outdoors. Bates says the test must be performed on the pharmacy property, meaning it could be done outside the front door, in a parking lot, or even at a vehicle window.

"If I notice that they have symptoms and it's more than severe," explains Ghobrial. "What I can do is ask them to stay in their car out here in the parking lot and I can go out there to take the specimen."

To find a pharmacy near you that will conduct a symptomatic COVID test, visit the province's website.