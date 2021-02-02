Eastern Ontario residents are bracing for snowfall, as the region sits on the tail end of a nor’easter moving through the United States and Atlantic Canada Tuesday.

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for areas south and east of Ottawa, stretching from west of Brockville to Cornwall and all the way to Hawkesbury.

The storm is part of a system raging across the United States, with 75 cm of snow being seen in states like New Jersey.

The Atlantic provinces are also seeing the worst of the storm, as they’re expecting to see between 30 and 50 cm of snow in some parts, as well as rain, according to Environment Canada.

For our region, the weather agency says snow that began Tuesday morning and intensify in the afternoon, will be tapering to light snow by Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada Senior Climatologist David Phillips says up to 15 centimetres of accumulation is possible in our region.

“We’re just on the margins of it, so therefore, it’s really along the 401, St. Lawrence River, that the effect will be felt,” he explains.

The weather agency says travel along Highway 401 from Brockville to the Quebec border could be difficult because of blowing snow.

Still, Phillips says the region is expecting to be spared the worst of the intense storm.

“Reduced visibility and blowing snow and drifting snow, and some slick roads,” he says of the conditions. “But really, nothing we haven’t seen before.”

In Kingston, residents say they’re prepared, for whatever comes.

Peter Rubens spoke to CTV News Ottawa while cleaning off his car. As the snow was beginning to fall Tuesday afternoon, he says he’s going out to get groceries, but says he’s always ready for any storm.

“I’ve got my snow blower! I’m all ready. Other than than that I’ll just take it hour by hour, minute by minute. See what happens,” he says, “It’s a Canadian winter!”

Queen’s student Emma Owen was out walking with her friends at Breakwater park, saying they wanted to get out, in case the weather got bad.

“We figure when we have the time, go out,” she says. “Especially if it’s going to be bad weather tomorrow as well.”

The city of Ottawa itself isn't included in the winter weather travel advisory. But some snow was still seen in Ottawa on Tuesday.

In Ottawa, the temperature Tuesaday reached a high of -1C.

On Wednesday, periods of snow will end around noon with a high of -2C, though the morning wind chill will still make it feel like -14.

Thursday, expect a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -1C.

Friday will be snowy with a high of -2C.