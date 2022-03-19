Eastern Ontario village shows solidarity with Ukraine

At Pickle & Myrrh in Merrickville, Ont., owner Erin Kergen and her family are doing what they can to help Ukraine.

"We put this out for two days now," Kergen said, referring to a gift basket full of local treats and merchandise, set to be raffled off.

"We’re at $1,500 this morning."

Just a few blocks away Mainstreet Family Restaurant is gearing up for a four-course Ukrainian meal on Sunday.

"It’s an all-day event," said owner Mike Neelin. "We’ll allow a few walk-ins, but the super hour is full— 50-60 people.”

These are just a few businesses taking part in the "Merrickville-Wolford Stands with Ukraine" initiative, led by the Merrickville-Wolford Chamber of Commerce.

"We feel there’s a role a small community can play to help other areas around the world,” said Yves Grandmaitre with the Merrickville-Wolford Chamber of Commerce.

Yellow and blue banners can be seen throughout the village. From meals to activities, the community is all in. The proceeds going towards Ukrainian relief efforts.

The initiative officially kicks off Sunday. The municipality declaring March 20 as Ukrainian Day. Over the next three weeks, the goal is to raise $15,000.

"You see people come from Kemptville, Brockville, Ottawa and they’re all taking part in this,” said Trevor Johnson, who co-owns Violets on Main Street.

They’ve been selling out of their donuts early each day - the proceeds going directly to the initiative.

Back at Pickle and Myrrh, Kergen’s family just finished placing their flag in front of the store.

"It was easy but my dad’s part was hard,” said six-year-old Willow.

"Every little bit helps and everyone is doing what they can," added dad, Tyler.

Many here in Merrickville-Wolford confident they will surpass their goal by Easter.

"I don’t even care if I win,” said Darlene Dier who purchased five raffle tickets at Pickle & Myrrh. "Just being able to help in some way makes me feel better.”

"Being part of a little village it doesn’t matter if you’re small,” said Kergen. “People really care and it’s about the amount of heart you have not the size.”