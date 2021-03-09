A 55-year-old man from Eastern Passage, Nova Scotia is facing impaired driving charges after police pulled over a lawn tractor in the community on Saturday.

Halifax District RCMP say at 4:25 p.m. on March 6, officers conducted a traffic stop on two men riding a lawn tractor on Cow Bay Road in Eastern Passage.

Police say the slow-moving lawn tractor had been obstructing and significantly slowing down traffic.

The driver of the tractor was arrested without incident for impaired driving and provided samples of breath, which were over the legal limit.

He is facing charges of Impaired Operation of a Conveyance and Operating a Conveyance with a Blood Alcohol Concentration Over 80 mg%.

He was released from custody and will appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on March 31.