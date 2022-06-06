Eastwood apartment building fire prompts evacuation, closure of 82 Street intersection

A three-storey walk-up apartment complex was evacuated because of a fire early Monday morning.

The blaze at 11919 82 St., at The Villa Domenica, was reported around 5 a.m.

Firefighters found the flames originating from a second-floor suite and were able to keep the fire from spreading.

No injuries had been reported as of 5:30 a.m.

At that point, 82 Street was closed between 118 Avenue and 120 Avenue.