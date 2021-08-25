Eastwood Collegiate changes moniker to Lions: WRDSB

Eastwood Collegiate Institute has changed its moniker to the Lions.

Last November, the Waterloo Region District School Board announced the school would no longer use the name the Rebels.

An update at the time said the school decided to change the name due to historic links to a Confederate solider that were "both indisputable and problematic."

Students were able to vote on the new name in June, a spokesperson for the school board said in an emailed statement to CTV Kitchener.

The name Rebels was selected as a symbol for the school in 1960s, the school board said.