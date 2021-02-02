A man is facing nearly a baker's dozen charges after reportedly eating his donut in the wrong place.

Guelph police were first called to a business on Woodlawn Road East near Victoria Road North around 4:45 p.m. on Monday.

They say a man had taken off his mask and was eating a donut inside even though staff were asking him to leave.

Police arrived and arrested the man, but a search of him revealed even more issues that led to charges, according to officials.

The man was reportedly in possession of stolen property that included clothing and groceries as well as unopened mail, several IDs, and credit cards in various names.

A 33-year-old Guelph man has been charged with five counts of possessing identify documents, three counts of possession of a stolen credit card, three counts of possessing of stolen property, and breaching of probation.

He is scheduled to appear in a Guelph court on May 14.