Eats and treats served up for a good cause

Food trucks lined up on King Street at the King Streatery Food Truck Festival Jun. 12, 2022.

Food lovers took in the best flavours from the Region of Waterloo at the King Streatery Food Truck Festival on Sunday.

The City of Kitchener hosted the event, which included all kinds of food trucks, local breweries, live music, games, activities and entertainment.

Proceeds from the event will go to support youth mentorship at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Waterloo Region.

