iHeartRadio

Eau Claire Market farewell party planned for May 11; closure details released


Calgary's Eau Claire Market will be knocked down next year to make way for a major development in the city's Green Line project – an underground LRT station that's touted to revitalize the downtown core.

Calgary's iconic Eau Claire Market will close at the end of May to make way for a major new development planned in the area.

The work will include the construction of a Green Line LRT station – part of a $5.5-billion upgrade.

Demolition of the 30-year-old mall is expected to begin in July and be finished by the fall.

The Joey Eau Claire restaurant will continue to operate during the work.

A farewell party for the mall is being planned for May 11. 

12