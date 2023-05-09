Eby defends Mayor Sim's Vancouver election win after New York Times article

Update: Mayor Sim has provided a comment about the story in the NYT, writing to CTV News: “Our team’s electoral victory in 2022 was the result of years of hard work, hundreds of volunteers, and a desire to bring positive change to the City of Vancouver. We’re glad that (the New York Times' article) shows a balanced perspective on the reason for last fall’s election result.”

The original story follows below:

Premier David Eby defended the legitimacy of Ken Sim’s election victory in response to a Sunday New York Times article titled ‘Did China Help Vancouver’s Mayor Win Election?’

“I just want to say how outrageous it is to suggest that Mayor Sim didn’t win the last municipal election,” Eby told reporters at a news conference Monday. “I door-knocked with Kennedy (Stewart) and I can assure British Columbians that the Vancouver election was won fair and square by Ken Sim.”

The NYT story by Dan Bilefsky cited reporting by The Globe and Mail that revealed a secret report from Canada’s spy agency about China meddling with Canadian elections, including in Vancouver.

The Globe and Mail wrote in March that China’s consulate in Vancouver used “proxies in diaspora community organizations” and “groomed” Chinese-Canadian municipal politicians for higher office in order to advance Chinese interests.

Sim has denied these claims of foreign interference on numerous occasions, including to the NYT. “If I was a Caucasian male, we wouldn’t be having this conversation,” he told the paper. “I was born here, raised here, and this sends the signal that when you finally get a seat at the table, people are going to tell you, ‘You didn’t get there on your own.’ It’s disgusting.”

Eby, who was speaking at a news conference unrelated to issues of foreign interference, said he had met with the regional director Canadian Security Intelligence Service and hopes to meet with director David Vigneault about preventing foreign meddling in B.C. provincial elections.

That was when he took the opportunity to respond to the NYT article. He said he found it “doubly disturbing” that questions about Sim’s election were driven by his Chinese heritage. “He shouldn’t have to be out here defending his legitimate win in the Vancouver municipal election,” Eby added.