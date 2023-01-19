Eby promises $50M to help get fire-damaged wood to B.C. mills
British Columbia Premier David Eby is promising $50 million from the upcoming budget to help transfer fire-damaged wood from remote areas to pulp mills.
Eby told the Truck Loggers Association Convention in Vancouver that will mean more work for forestry contractors hauling fibre that would otherwise be too costly or remote to access.
The premier says the money would be funnelled through the Forest Enhancement Society of B.C., with the goal of keeping those in the industry working.
The premier says the forestry industry is “clearly in crisis” and that means industry and government need to “find new ways of doing business.”
At the association's first in-person convention in three years, Eby highlighted the $90-million B.C. manufacturing jobs fund targeting rural communities affected by the downturn, and a new agreement around land management signed this week with the Blueberry River First Nations.
That agreement provides a two-year plan for timber supply in northeastern B.C., while the nation and government negotiate longer-term agreements.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2023.
-
Winter Pride Party celebrated on Edmonton Ski Club slopesDrag queens took over the slopes at the Edmonton Ski Club Friday evening as part of the first Winter Pride Party.
-
-
Police turn to public for tips after teen fails to return to northeast Calgary homeCalgary police are asking for help to find a missing teenager.
-
Skate Escape returns to Friday HarbourLace up your skates because a popular offering has returned to Innisfil's Friday Harbour Resort.
-
More parents speak out after former Vancouver school principal accused of fraudBack in 2014, concerned parents from John Norquay Elementary contacted CTV News claiming their fundraising dollars seemed to not be going back into the school. The school board found no evidence of fraud in that case.
-
Inflation woes: Two trendy downtown Halifax restaurants shutterTwo popular restaurants in downtown Halifax are closing, in part due to high operating costs.
-
Special Sobeys till slows down the checkout experienceA Sobeys in northeast Edmonton has a checkout lane that is backing up with customers on purpose.
-
Section of Vancouver seawall closed due to expected king tideThe Vancouver Park Board has closed a section of the Stanley Park seawall ahead of expected "wind, rain and king tides."
-
Gas prices in Metro Vancouver could soar to new record highs in 2023, analysts sayDespite some recent relief at the pumps, analysts are predicting gas prices in Metro Vancouver could soar past 2022’s record highs later this year.