EC Row off ramp at Central Ave reopens following collision

The off ramp at Central Avenue on EC Row has reopened after being closed Monday morning due to a collision.

Police say the eastbound off ramp was is closed due to a crash at Central and EC Row. The collector lane eastbound from Walker Road, as well as southbound Central from EC Row were also closed.

Traffic at Central at EC Row EB (including the off ramp at Central and the collector lane eastbound from Walker, as well as southbound Central from EC Row) is now open. #YQGtraffic - 21386 -08421