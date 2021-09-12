Echo Bay Couple run to raise money for Multiple Myeloma
An Echo Bay couple looking to raise money for Multiple Myeloma, an incurable form of blood cancer, took part in a national march Sunday.
Bob and Linda Jach joined hundreds across the country in the virtual Multiple Myeloma March, a campaign designed to raise $600,000 for the disease.
I had unusual symptoms. Other than my affected eyesight, I had no bone pain. It was a shock,” said Bob, who was diagnosed with the disease in 2016.
Bob noticed symptoms while vacationing in Florida, soon returning to Windsor where he would eventually undergo treatment, with 35 different radiation treatments.
In a week, I will have four good days, but I can last an hour before I need a nap. That’s something," he said.
Treatment has reduced the quality of Bob's life significantly, but he has been in stable condition.
The Jach's were joined by friends and family Sunday for their 5 km run and said they were hoping to raise $2000 for their march.
