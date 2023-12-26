Echo Valley Provincial Park opens up skating trail for the winter season

Above seasonal temperatures have slowed Saskatchewan’s outdoor skating season. Even with conditions sitting below zero over the holiday season, Echo Valley Provincial Park was able to open its outdoor ski trail.

Winter enthusiasts were eager to get out and hit the trails.

“We weren't sure it was going to happen today,” Lindsay Gareau explained. “The weather's been so nice, so it's really great being out here.”

Gareau, along with her family, are excited to be out. However, they still feel like they’re missing out on other winter activities.

“We're missing some of the sledding and the outdoor escape. We sold a lot of our holidays with that last year. So this is the first we've heard of this actually. So it's been really great.”

El Niño has played a vital role in the warmer conditions this winter season and Meteorologist from Environment and Climate Change Canada Eric Dykes suggests that residents should expect a warmer winter.

“The temperature starts to dip as we head towards the end of the month and long range (forecast) models are indicating that reducing temperatures in that zero degrees to -10 as normal for this time of year which is still above our seasonal average which is between -20 to -22” Dykes said.

As for snowfall, Dykes adds what you see is what you get.

“There is nothing coming in the immediate future,” Dykes explained. “There may be the odd flurry here and there but nothing that is concerning enough to issue a snowfall warning or even a couple centimetres on the ground over the next little while.”

Maintenance crews at Echo Valley are working around the clock to ensure the skating trail conditions are in the best conditions possible for skaters to enjoy. If you missed opening day the skating trail will still be open later this week.

Wednesday: 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Thursday: 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sunday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.