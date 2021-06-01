Eclipsing 30 C? Extreme heat prompts warnings, advisories in southern Alberta

Environment Canada has issued warnings and advisories for sections of southern Alberta as meteorological summer arrives with temperatures forecasted in the 30 C range.

Albertans are advisedto take measures to protect themselves from the extreme heat that's expected to last through the work week.

Warnings are currently in place for the following southern Alberta regions where temperatures are expected to near the 30 C mark on Tuesday:

Special weather warning advisories are in place for the following areas where the heat wave is expected to arrive Wednesday:

Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures of up to 35 C in some areas in the days to come, with overnight lows remaining in the low teens.

It's high time for the dust-off of @environmentca's heat warning criteria... #abwx pic.twitter.com/Fqk4uWqLAf

In times of extreme heat, people should:

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities for cooler times of day;

Take frequent breaks from the heat;

Spend time in cooled indoor spaces;

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and avoiding alcoholic or caffeinated beverages;

Ensure people and pets are not left inside parked vehicles; and

Monitor themselves and others for symptoms of heat stroke or exhaustion

Heat warnings are also in place for sections of northern and central Alberta, including Edmonton.

Visit Environment Canada - Public Weather Alerts for Alberta for up-to-date information on weather warnings and advisories in the province.