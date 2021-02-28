Conseil Scolaire Catholique du Nouvelon has closed École Alliance St-Joseph in the Greater Sudbury community of Chelmsford until March 15 following a positive COVID-19 test returned from someone at the school.



In a Feb. 28 media advisory, the school board said it made the decision to close the school following confirmation of the positive case by Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD).

"To support students in their learning, Kindergarten to grade 8 students from École Alliance St-Joseph will be able to pursue their learning at home in a virtual format until their return to the classroom," read the advisory.



The daycare located at the school will also be closed.



"The distribution of technological tools is expected to take place in the coming days based on the needs of families, all the while respecting recommendations from Public Health Sudbury and Districts," read the release.