The Queen City is continuing to experience growing pains on the education front as a new report from Regina Public Schools projects École Wascana Plains School in the Greens area of the city to reach to nearly double its capacity by 2025.

The school’s ministry capacity is listed as 675, with a current total of 977 students and an expectation to surpass 1,000 in 2022. As many as 1,310 are expected to be attending the school by 2025 if nothing is changed.

A proposal for a temporary solution includes a series of boundary changes for both English and French students attending the city’s newest elementary school, currently under review by the school division.

The permanent solution is a new school in the southeast part of the city, a request Regina Public Schools Director of Education Greg Enion described as its “top priority” on its submission list.

“While the decision for a new school is made by the provincial government, there has been ongoing advocacy for a new school by the Regina Board of Education Trustees and senior school division leadership,” Enion wrote.

In order to reach completion before the projected capacity issues take hold, a new school in southeast Regina would likely need to be included in the upcoming provincial budget on April 6.

In the meantime, potential changes would impact the English boundaries for Jack Mackenzie School and the French immersion boundaries for École Wilfrid Walker and École W.S. Hawrylak School.

“The school division recognizes the challenges that boundary changes bring to families and school communities,” said Enion’s letter. “School division leadership extends our gratitude to the École Wascana Plains School administration, School Community Council, and the entire school community for their flexibility and patience during a time of growth and change in the southeast area of the City.”

The boundary changes will be presented to the Board of Education on March 23 and if approved would be effective for the start of the 2021-2022 school year.