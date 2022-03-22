'Economic Terrorism' limited by new anti-blockade border measures says Sarnia Mayor

Regional politicians are reacting to the province’s new legislation to prevent border blockades.

The Ford government has increased the ability of police to suspend multiple driving privileges.

It is in direct response to the blockade at Windsor’s Ambassador Bridge and blockade-related delays at the Blue Water Bridge, connecting Point Edward and Sarnia, Ont. to Port Huron, Mich.

Looking back at those incidents, Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley sums up his views.

“It was economic terrorism,” he exclaims to CTV News London.

It is why, for the most part , he is supportive of giving more options to police.

Under the terms of the document, officers would be able to suspend drivers’ licenses and seize vehicle permits and plates when a vehicle is used in an illegal blockade.

Bradley says that hits protesters where it hurts. He says it may also limit the need for large police actions in his city or elsewhere, to respond to blockades.

“What happens in Windsor hurts here and even the blockade on the 402 had a negative economic impact. Again, it was the right thing to do, what the government is proposing,” said Bradley.Yet, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association has concerns the new measures could be used by police to limit protests less disruptive than blockades.

The government counters, indicating the measures will only apply at airports and international bridge crossings.

“It will have no impact on the right for peaceful, lawful and temporary protests,” states Solicitor-General Sylvia Jones

And while Bradley agrees that may be so, he does want “checks and balances” in place to ensure the government does not overreach.

Yet, he’s confident the new measures negate a push from the other side of the Detroit River to use the blockades as a bargaining chip to keep new economic investments stateside.

Bradley says limiting further protests is crucial to protect jobs because he knows those behind them will be back.

“Once this has happened, and the economic terrorists can see what they’ve done, they’ll do something similar to blockade the borders. We’re very obvious targets and this will help us deal with that in the future,” he said.

CTV News Windsor reached out to Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens for comment on this story. A representative stated he was unavailable.

— With files from CTV News Toronto