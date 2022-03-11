'Economy continues to grow': Alberta’s unemployment rate fell in February, sitting at 6.8%

Alberta's unemployment rate continued its downward trend last month, while Calgary's jobless numbers were the second highest of any Canadian city.

According to Statistics Canada’s February 2022 Labour Force Survey, Alberta had a jobless rate of 6.8 per cent per cent, down four-tenths of a percentage point from January 2021 when it sat at 7.2 per cent.

The survey, released on Friday, reflects labour market conditions the week of Feb. 13 to 19, a week before Premier Jason Kenney announced Alberta would lift the majority of COVID-19 health restrictions on March 1.

Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation Doug Schweitzer says the numbers prove Alberta is "coming back."

"Our economy continues to grow, which is great news for all Albertans," Schweitzer said in a Friday statement.

“February marks the fourth straight month of job gains in our province, which reflects the strength of our recovery coming out of the pandemic. An increase of 8,200 jobs has dropped our unemployment rate to 6.8 per cent, the lowest rate we’ve seen since September 2019.

"Every job added means another Albertan is receiving a regular paycheque. Every drop in unemployment means more Albertans returning to the workforce."

Schweitzer says as Alberta emerges from a difficult few years, there is increasing evidence that the province's economy is on the verge of taking off.

“Economic indicators like building permits are up and more businesses were incorporated in Alberta in February compared with the same time last year. Additionally, our international exports are up by more than 65 per cent."

In Edmonton, unemployment last month was little changed, climbing to 6.9 per cent from 6.6 per cent in January.

Calgary's jobless rate, meanwhile, sat at 8.0 per cent in February, down from 8.5 per cent in January. Despite the drop, Calgary's unemployment numbers were the second-highest among the 34 metropolitan areas surveyed, after only Windsor, Ont. (8.3 per cent).

"February saw the first period of notable improvements in Calgary’s labour market since October 2021," said Calgary Economic Development spokesperson Dexter Lam in a news release.

"Calgary saw growth in both employment and its labour force; however, all that positive momentum was driven by continued increases in part-time jobs,"

Lam noted improvements in Calgary's front-line service-services occurred before the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

"Our focus can likely start shifting from pandemic recovery back to structural and longer-term transitions that will support Calgary’s future economy,” he said.

Nationally, the unemployment rate fell to 5.5 per cent in February compared with 6.5 per cent in January.