Ed Valenti to fill vacant North Bay city councillor seat
There’s a new city councillor in North Bay. After former councillor, Marcus Tignanelli, resigned last month, his spot on council was offered to Ed Valenti, who has accepted.
North Bay City Council unanimously approved Valenti following a closed session at Tuesday night’s meeting.
Valenti was offered the seat because he finished with the next highest number of votes in the 2018 municipal election. The 10 candidates with the most votes become city councillors. He finished 12th in the running.
It’s the second time this council term that a new councillor has had to be sworn in.
Last fall, councillor George Maroosis, who finished 11th in the election, filled a vacancy after the late Mike Anthony died.
Valenti is a realtor and is known for his work with Dionne Quints Heritage Board as well as a volunteer with The Davedi club.
