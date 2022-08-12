iHeartRadio

Edenvale Aerodrome hosts open house this weekend

image.jpg

The Edenvale Aerodrome is holding an open house Saturday, where a full-size replica of the Avro Arrow will be on display.

The Aerodrome says pilots will also be available to speak with and will be holding a BBQ picnic.

Admission and parking are free, but the Aerodrome encourages donations.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

