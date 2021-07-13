Edged weapon used in assault of 23-year-old man: Manitoba RCMP
A 23-year-old man was seriously hurt on Sunday after he was assaulted with an edged weapon in the RM of Roland, Man., according to the Manitoba RCMP.
Mounties said around 12:30 a.m. they were called to a stabbing at Patterson Pits, which is in the area of Municipal Road 19 North and Municipal Road 22 West.
When officers got to the scene, they found a big group of people and a 23-year-old man who had sustained serious injuries. EMS came to the scene and took the man, who is from the RM of Stanley, Man., to a hospital in Winnipeg.
Police investigated and determined that the victim had been in a fight with an 18-year-old from Winkler, Man.
Mounties note the victim appears to have been assaulted with an edged weapon. However, police have not recovered a weapon.
RCMP officers have arrested Chris Goossen and charged him with aggravated assault. None of the charges have been proven in court.
The suspect was taken into custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
RCMP officers continue to investigate.
