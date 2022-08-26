Edinburgh Drive closed as crews battle garage fire: Regina Fire

Edinburgh Dr. is currently closed as emergency crews battle a garage fire on the 3700 block, Regina Fire said in a tweet.

Crews are currently on scene in the 3700 block Edinburgh Dr for reports of fire in garage wall. Firefighters are working hard to find the source and Edinburgh Dr will be closed until further notice. Investigator has been called. Updates to follow #YQR pic.twitter.com/fEJpWY2IHZ

Regina Fire said the road will be closed until further notice.

An investigator has also been called to the scene.

No further details were provided.