Edmonton air quality reaches high risk Thursday afternoon

Edmonton's air quality was at a nine on Thursday afternoon.

An air quality between seven and 10 is high risk, according to Environment Canada.

The air quality was expected to remain above seven Thursday night.

It was a nine as of 4 p.m.

The City of Edmonton cancels outdoor programming, such as Green Shacks and summer camps, when the air quality reaches a seven.

