Edmonton airport closing road on departure levels for planned maintenance

Passengers at Edmonton International Airport (YEG) may have to arrive for their flights a bit earlier next week because of planned road construction at the airport.

Starting Tuesday at 1:30 a.m., the elevated roadway on level two of the airport where passengers can be dropped off for departures will be closed for upgrading.

The lower level arrivals roadway will remain open to commercial traffic and passengers with accessibility requirements.

The passenger drop-off area will be relocated to the east of the parkade.

"We understand the impacts this temporary construction project will have on passengers, especially during colder winter months, which is why our teams have implemented a variety of supports and solutions to help get people on their way as efficiently as possible," Carmen Donnelly of the Edmonton International Airport (YEG) told reporters on Friday.

Donnelly says a free 24/7 shuttle will run from the drop-off area between November and April to keep passengers warm during winter months.

Passengers who park in the airport lots can also use the existing curbside shuttle to access the terminal.

Donnelly says the upgrades are part of the planned maintenance timeline.

"This project is a lifecycle replacement project and has been planned as part of our capital planning process. Important upgrades like this to our terminal are essential to help support growth at the airport."

Donnelly says there's no timeline for the repairs to be completed and weather could be a contributing factor.