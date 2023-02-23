Edmonton and Calgary suspects face manslaughter charge in Keanan Crane's death

Two men, one from Calgary and the other from Edmonton, have been charged with manslaughter in connection with the 2022 death of Keanan Crane.

The remains of the 22-year-old were found near the town of Morley on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation on May 15, 2022, more than a month after he was last seen alive in the northwest Calgary neighbourhood of Highland Park. Police had previously stated Crane had been in Whitehorn when the missing persons case was first announced.

Investigators believe Crane was killed in Calgary on April 7, 2022, and his body was then dumped on the First Nation west of the city.

Two suspects were identified in connection with Crane's death.

Calgarian Darren Bulldog, 39, was arrested on Feb. 10 while Edmontonian Jason Tait, 32, was arrested on Feb. 23 in Edmonton.

Both of the accused are scheduled to appear in court in March.



