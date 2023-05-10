Edmonton announces outdoor pool opening schedule

The countdown is on to the opening of Edmonton's outdoor pools.

The city says Fred Broadstock Outdoor Pool will open on Saturday, May 20 in time for the long weekend, weather permitting.

Queen Elizabeth Outdoor Pool will open Tuesday, May 30; Oliver Outdoor Pool will open Saturday, June 3; and Borden Park Natural Swimming Pool will open Saturday, June 10.

Mill Creek Outdoor Pool will remain closed for the season for rehabilitation work, and is expected to reopen in 2024.

The city says swimmers can guarantee fast access to swim time of their choice by making a reservation online up to seven days in advance.

While reservations are not required, they are encouraged to avoid lines during public swim times.

Drop-in access for pools will be dependent on pool capacity, minus reservations.

Reservations are not available for lane swimming.

Admission to outdoor pools is included in the City of Edmonton Recreation Centre memberships, including the Summer Youth Pass, which goes on sale June 19.