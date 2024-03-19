Edmonton announces waste collection calendars are going paperless
The city says as part of its waste reduction efforts, waste collection calendars will now be paperless.
The process has been underway since 2016, with the city encouraging residents to opt-out of receiving a paper waste calendar.
Calendars and other waste collection information are available online through the city's website, or on the WasteWise app.
For assistance downloading or using the WasteWise app, residents can call 311 or visit an Edmonton Public Library branch.
Waste calendars can also be printed at an EPL branch for a fee of $0.10 for black and white printing, and $0.50 for colour.
Residents can also print their own calendars at home, or call 311 to request a printed calendar free of charge.
The city says more than 220,000 people are currently using WasteWise to view their collection dates.
