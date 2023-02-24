Edmonton apologizes to Canadian artist after suggesting artwork was pro-colonist
The City of Edmonton has apologized to a Canadian artist for suggesting his artwork was pro-colonist.
Ken Lum was commissioned more than 10 years ago to create a piece for the Walterdale Bridge project.
Lum said he made The Buffalo and the Buffalo Fur Trader, a pair of bronze sculptures, to create a dialogue about Edmonton's colonial past.
Last August, the city said the artwork wouldn't be installed because it could be misinterpreted as celebrating colonialism.
However, on Friday afternoon, the city issued a new release to clarify its August statement and apologized to the artist.
"The City did not intend to impugn Mr. Lum’s reputation," the release read.
"The August 24, 2022 news release referenced the removed Government Station LRT murals, implying by association that Mr. Lum’s piece was ‘pro-colonist’ and this is an unfair and regrettable comparison."
The artwork will be installed in an alternate location of his choosing, the city added.
Following the city's release, Lum told CTV News: "I’m glad this chapter is over and that the work is going to a good home."
