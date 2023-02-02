Edmonton-area basketball coach facing child pornography charges

A 58-year-old man from Stony Plain, Alta., has been charged with possession of child pornography and transmitting child pornography.

Ronald Feniuk was arrested at his home in the town just west of Edmonton on Jan. 19, a spokesperson with Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) confirmed Thursday.

"The arrest stemmed from a RCMP National Child Exploitation Crime Center referral back in June 2022 about an unknown Alberta suspect uploading child sexual abuse materials to a social media platform," Michael Tucker from ALERT wrote in an email to CTV News Edmonton.

"Further investigation is underway, including a forensic analysis of devices seized from his home."

Feniuk was a basketball coach in Parkland County. Tucker said that the association was advised of the arrest and confirmed it has since sent a bulletin informing members.

There is no evidence that Feniuk victimized any local youth, Tucker said.