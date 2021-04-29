Edmonton area drug-trafficking operation shuttered by RCMP after 3 arrests

A significant drug bust by Parkland RCMP led to the arrests of three men and the seizure of dozens of kilograms worth of suspected drugs.

RCMP say they conducted four searches, two at residence in Edmonton and Spruce Grove and at two storage lockers in Stony Plain.

Officials seized 8,700 Etizolam sedative capsules, $2,000 in Canadian currency, 100 kilograms of buff cutting agent, 15 litres of liquid cocaine, 11 kilograms of cocaine, 2.5 kilograms of fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, a firearm, and other items related to drug trafficking.

Three men from Spruce Grove have been arrested in relation to the drug investigation and have been released from police custody, Mounties say.

Items seized by Parkland RCMP after an investigation into a drug trafficking operation in the Edmonton region (CTV News Edmonton/Galen McDougall)

No full list of charges has been made public as RCMP say they are still conducting forensic work on the suspected seized drugs.

“This is one of the most significant drug seizures we’ve seen in Parkland,” RCMP Insp. Mike Lokken said in a statement. “This seizure will undoubtedly have a major impact on the organized crime and illicit drug trade in our area.”

The three men are scheduled to appear in Stony Plain provincial court on June 9.