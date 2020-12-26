The Catholic Archdiocese of Edmonton has removed a priest from its public ministries after allegations of sexual abuse against a minor from the 1980s came to light.

Archbishop Richard W. Smith made the decision after learning that the Archdiocese of Los Angeles had received what it called credible accusations that Rev. Sylvio Lacar had committed the offense while serving there in the 1980s.

Catholic officials say Lacar has denied the allegations, and the offense was never prosecuted, but Lacar was included in a group civil settlement.

Lacar is a retired priest from the Diocese of Peterborough and was serving regularly at St. Theresa’s Parish in Ma-Me-O Beach, and sometimes at St. Theresa’s Parish in Mill Woods.