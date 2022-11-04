Edmonton-area schools on outbreak status increasing

The number of kids out sick from Edmonton-area schools is climbing, with 65 currently on outbreak status compared to 22 last week.

AHS defines outbreak status with a 10 per cent overall absenteeism threshold and includes all respiratory illnesses, not just COVID-19.

In the Calgary zone, 14 have an outbreak, while five and 12 schools in the Central and North zones have an outbreak, respectively.

Two schools in the South zone are experiencing an outbreak, AHS says.

"Our pediatric emergency departments are very busy, and we urge people to take necessary precautions to limit the spread of these illnesses," said Kerry Williamson, an AHS spokesperson.

While an increase in respiratory illnesses is expected as temperatures dip below zero, Williamson said the province is experiencing more cases than it would normally at this time of year.

"This is likely due in part to the fact that these illnesses were effectively suppressed over the past two years due to COVID restrictions," Williamson added. "Similar trends are being seen across Canada and in other countries.

"The increase in school outbreaks may also be caused, in part, to parents keeping their children home when sick more now than in the past."

This week, more than 12,000 students were absent from Edmonton schools due to illness, including more than 8,200 attending Edmonton Public Schools and 4,300 students at Edmonton Catholic.

On Thursday, nine per cent of all students at Edmonton Public Schools were absent, including 0.09 per cent for COVID-19 and 8.4 per cent due to other illnesses.

Thursday's absentee rate represented an increase of 4.26 per cent of students out of class due to illness since Oct. 31.

The last time Edmonton Public had an absentee rate around nine per cent was on Jan. 21, which had a 9.92 per cent absent rate.

AHS recommends parents keep their children's COVID-19 and influenza immunizations up to date. For reliable information about common minor illnesses in children, visit the AHS Health Education and Learning (HEAL) website. HEAL - Health Education and Learning | Alberta Health Services

The provincial health authority also recommends the following precautions to limit the spread of respiratory illnesses, including:

Frequently washing hands with soap and warm water;

Not sharing items coming in close contact with the mouth, like water bottles, drinks and eating utensils;

Cover coughs and sneezes with your elbow;

Discard used tissues immediately; and

Stay home if you have a cough, sneeze, sore throat, runny nose and/or fever.

With a file from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Kenny