An Edmonton-area woman in her 30s is among the seven COVID-19 deaths reported in Alberta on Saturday.

She is the 18th Albertan under the age of 40 to die due to the coronavirus. Saturday's other deaths ranged in age from 70s to 90s and occurred as far back as November but are only now counted due to reporting delays.

Today's fatalities bring the province's total death toll to 1,818 after one death was removed after being determined to be not due to COVID-19.

Alberta added 380 new cases on Saturday, bringing its total up to 130,735. Active cases fell by 37, down to 4,803.

Hospitalizations continue to fall with 336 COVID-19 patients now receiving care, down 16 from Friday's report. The number of patients in intensive care units also fell, down by four to 51.

The province completed 8,380 tests with a positivity rate of 4.63 per cent.

More than 165,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have now been administered.

The province's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, will return Monday for an in-person update.