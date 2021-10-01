Edmonton-area woman wins $1M in final Alberta COVID-19 vaccine lottery

A Sherwood Park, Alta., woman is the lucky winner of the third and final $1-million COVID-19 vaccine lottery.

Hayley Hauck’s name was drawn from nearly two million entries the Alberta government received between June and September.

Other government lotteries to encourage vaccine uptake included travel, sports and entertainment prizes.

“While we have awarded the last $1-million prize, I would like to remind those who are considering getting their doses that there are still $100 debit cards up for grabs,” Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping said.

Of eligible Albertans, 83.6 per cent have received one vaccine dose and 74.3 per cent have two doses.