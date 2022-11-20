Edmonton art battle raises cash for kids
Sunday was the fifth annual Art for Heart fundraiser, with local artists battling it out in support of the Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation.
The art battle saw four tattoo artists and four comic book illustrators compete head to head using crowd suggestions for inspiration, and marked the start of a week-long silent auction.
Art for Heart was started by David Tuff, whose daughter was born with a rare heart defect. He said his family has spent years at the Stollery as his daughter underwent several surgeries and rehabilitation, and he wanted a way to say thank you.
"The Stollery has been a second home to us," he said. "I just want to give back to the Stollery any way I can, because they've just been there for us and just been a rock when we really needed it."
In 2021, Tuff said the event raised more than $13,000. However, he has his sights set on more and is hoping to raise $15,000 this year.
"After the flash tattoo day that we had last Saturday, we're halfway there. So it's off to a good start," he said.
The silent auction will run on Facebook until Nov. 28 at 5:30 p.m.
Tuff said people can also support the Stollery by visiting @artforheartcharity on Instagram to donate.
