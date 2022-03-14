Edmonton arts community comes together at duo of concerts benefitting Ukraine

A pair of concerts benefitting organizations providing relief to Ukraine amid the Russian invasion took place Sunday evening in Edmonton.

From Indigenous dancers to classical guitar musicians, various artists performed at Spirit Hope United Church.

“I think the fact that today is a variety show is showing the fact that the community is coming together because they care about what is happening in Ukraine, you don’t have to be Ukrainian to care,” said Lesia Pohoreski, Viter Ukrainian Choir director.

The benefit concert collected donations for the Canadian Red Cross, supplying humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

“We thought this is something we could do. We could just call some friends and have a small fundraiser and it together for something positive,” said organizer Christine Gue.

"I think everyone around the world’s been touched by the war somehow or invasion or occupation, whether you’re Indigenous or an immigrant or whatnot, and it really comes down to people suffering," Gue added. "You can recognize that. Everyone can recognize that."

At the Art Gallery of Alberta, another show of support included artists, dancers, and local restaurants.

"We've got the Ukrainian meal happening," said Jimmy Shewchuk, with Prairie Catering Company.

"We've got the Ukrainian male chorus performing tonight. We've got Cheremshyna, we've got a soloist, we have some speakers," he added. "So a really good come together on a Sunday night. It's not a real party, just an emotional gathering."