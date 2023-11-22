Edmonton bank robber evades capture for 3 weeks; police ask for help

Three weeks after a bank was robbed by a hooded and masked man in southeast Edmonton, police turned to the public Wednesday for help to catch him.

Edmonton Police Service says the man entered the bank near Ellerslie Road and 50 Street on Oct. 30 around 2:35 p.m. EPS did not specify which bank was robbed.

"The suspect approached the bank teller and provided a series of written notes demanding money," spokesperson Scott Pattison wrote in a news release.

"No weapon was produced, and no one was injured during the robbery."

The man took off with an "undisclosed amount" of money, Pattison said, running across the parking lot before likely jumping into a parked vehicle.

The robber is described as 20-35 years old, 170-175 centimetres (5’7-5’9) tall and roughly 68 kilograms (150 pounds).

He had black facial hair and was wearing light blue jeans, a grey-hooded sweatshirt, grey runners with white soles and black leather gloves.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.