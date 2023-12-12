Edmonton-based bus company facing 223 charges, $108K in fines

More than 200 charges have been laid against Edmonton-based bus charter Alberta North Transportation Ltd.

Edmonton Police Service announced Tuesday that officers recently completed a six-month investigation into the company.

Police are alleging multiple offences including not having proper trip inspections, vehicle inspections, log books and safety fitness certificates.

"These vehicles were used to transport large groups of people on private excursions, including students on school trips, to places like Drumheller, Jasper and Lake Louise," said Const. James Kendrick of the commercial vehicles investigation unit.

"The CVIU will continue to work diligently to ensure these heavy, commercial vehicles are street legal and road worthy before a single passenger boards.”

Alberta North Transportation is scheduled to appear in court in Edmonton on Jan. 9.

Alberta North's website says it is a family-owned business and has been operating for more than a decade, providing bus and van services for kids camps to oilfield workers.

CTV News Edmonton reached out to the company for a response to the charges.