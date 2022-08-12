Edmonton-based soldiers head overseas as part of Operation Unifier

About 90 Edmonton-based soldiers took off from the Edmonton International Airport on Friday morning for a training mission with the Ukrainian army.

The soldiers are taking part in Operation Unifier, which was originally launched in 2015 to provide training for Ukrainian soldiers after the annexation of Crimea.

“They’re training new recruits fresh off the street, volunteered to serve, volunteered to defend their country, and we’ll be training them in very basic soldiering skills,” said Lt.-Col. Michael Mallatte.

“So basic weapons handling, combat, basic first aid, very low level tactics, some law of armed conflict, explosive hazard awareness, the things that are going to help them live, survive, and thrive on the battlefield when they go back to defend their own land.”

The program was paused shortly before war broke out in Ukraine earlier this year, but last week Defence Minister Anita Anand announced that it would resume.

“Training missions like this, assisting our allies and our partners when they are under attack, is what we do,” Anand said in a virtual press conference. “It is a priority for us as a country to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine and with our allies.”

Previously, soldiers held the training in Ukraine, but now they will be based out of England.

Upon arrival, Canadian troops will join partners from Britain, the Netherlands and New Zealand.

“They’re very excited. Humbled to be given this opportunity to do this with the Ukrainians,” Col. Phil Bourke told CTV News Edmonton.

“As a soldier it has a lot of meaning. It is very important.”

Bourke says a contingent of Canadian soldiers just returned from Poland, where they helped Ukrainian refugees get settled.

He added the group that left Friday morning is excited for the mission.

“This contingent again has the opportunity to do something very concrete, and training Ukrainian soldiers is a privilege.”

The troops are scheduled to spend four months on the mission.

“We’ll see what the future brings. If the conditions are right for us to stay, that’s a call for the government and the army to make,” Mallette said.

Another 100 soldiers are expected to depart from Edmonton on Monday.

