Edmonton-based Uproot supports local food products

Edmonton’s Uproot Food Collective supports local food products by assisting entrepreneurs with getting their product on the market.

The business started when three farmer’s market producers – Honest Dumplings, South Island Pie Co., and Natural Kitchen Delights— banded together to sell their product to grocery stores. The company then began helping other local entrepreneurs with labeling, licencing and distribution.

Uproot has 70 vendors to choose from – 60 of which are from Alberta, said Uproot CEO, Chris Lerohl.

The COVID-19 pandemic has boosted sales for the online food store. In the past year sales have tripled, with Albertans relying more on e-commerce and quick delivery.

The online store ships to Edmonton, Calgary, and surrounding areas.

“Consumers, ultimately, are looking for something better, and they want to support something that has a story, that has a founder, that has purpose and meaning,” he said.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Dan Grummett.