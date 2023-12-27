Edmonton brothers keep holiday joy rolling with Caroling Cart
What started as pandemic necessity has now become a Christmas tradition for a pair of piano playing brothers in Edmonton.
The Blimke's, Andrew and Simeon, are running, or rather pushing, the "Caroling Cart" for the fourth year.
Their travelling-tune idea – roaming the streets of south Edmonton with a piano, song books and sleigh bells – was such a hit during COVID-19 distancing, they decided to keep the good times rolling.
"Oh, it's always so much fun," Andrew said.
"We do a mix of people that are booked ahead of time, and we also do a mix of people who we walk by. They see us at the window, the kids usually see us first and the kids start jumping up and down."
The Blimke's are both piano teachers and believe in making music accessible to everyone.
"The pandemic definitely gave us this opportunity to see that we could do something, and we could do it every year, not just during the pandemic, to reach out and really connect with all of our neighbours," Andrew said.
Caroling Cart performance dates, locations and contact information is available online.
